Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.10% of Mercury Systems worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Mercury Systems by 946.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $746,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 373.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after buying an additional 235,130 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

