Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1,019.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 456,046 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

JKHY opened at $165.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.