Advisor Partners LLC Sells 932 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,237,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

