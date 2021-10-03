Advisor Partners LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 143.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $207.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

