Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $116.95 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

