Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Calavo Growers reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.75 million, a P/E ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 304.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

