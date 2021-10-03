Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) PT at $32.73

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

NYSE CHPT opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $63,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,366,151 shares of company stock valued at $266,472,655 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.