Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 66.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 346.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 553.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.