Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $475.07 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.79 and a 200-day moving average of $456.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.96.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

