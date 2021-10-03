SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,300 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,491 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 90.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

