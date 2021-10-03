SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

SOFT stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. SofTech has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

SofTech Company Profile

SofTech, Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offering and Product Data Management; collaboration technologies which consists of ProductCenter offering; and technology platform which allows for data exchange between third party technology called Connector offering.

