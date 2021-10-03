NuShares (NSR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $976,193.03 and approximately $10.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 117.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00029191 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,166,228,396 coins and its circulating supply is 5,861,759,260 coins. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

