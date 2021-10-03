First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period.

Shares of FAD opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.94. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $84.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

