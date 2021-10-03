First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

