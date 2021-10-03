Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Holdings Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,594,000 after buying an additional 799,220 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,125,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,701,000 after buying an additional 477,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,975,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,224,000 after buying an additional 320,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

