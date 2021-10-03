Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 73,624 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 109.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,624 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

