U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0025.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 202.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.43% of U.S. Global Investors worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

