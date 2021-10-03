Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.08% of Mercury General worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercury General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 24.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCY opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

