Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,186.47

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,186.47 ($15.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,165 ($15.22). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,165 ($15.22), with a volume of 10,217 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STB shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £217.13 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,277.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,187.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

