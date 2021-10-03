Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.80

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.43. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 7,460 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $943.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

