Analysts Set Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target at 14.25

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 14.50.

VWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. started coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 10.02 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1-year low of 8.88 and a 1-year high of 13.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 10.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

