Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.26

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.26 and traded as high as C$52.67. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$51.57, with a volume of 71,996 shares traded.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The stock has a market cap of C$686.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -3.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

