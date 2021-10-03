State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $33,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,944,000 after purchasing an additional 217,125 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 21.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,729,000 after acquiring an additional 177,735 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 36.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 123,165 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

