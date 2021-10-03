State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 220,876 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,876 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $29,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Vertiv by 453.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $24.54 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

