State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,026 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Zynga worth $28,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zynga by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after buying an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after buying an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after buying an additional 1,463,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,723 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,374.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,755,571 shares of company stock valued at $19,026,612. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

