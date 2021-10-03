Simplex Trading LLC Invests $1.20 Million in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 95,870.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 47,935 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 41,934.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,304,717 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,230,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

IYM stock opened at $126.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average is $131.37. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $141.81.

