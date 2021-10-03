JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.48% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $190,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

SCZ opened at $74.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32.

