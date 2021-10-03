SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.13 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SCWX opened at $20.22 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.