Spectris plc (SEPJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4783 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Spectris stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. Spectris has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Get Spectris alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.