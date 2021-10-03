Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

IVZ opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

