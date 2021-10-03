The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 90,317 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,317 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.03% of Veeco Instruments worth $24,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

