Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $311,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOX shares. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

