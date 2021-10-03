Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

CHH opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average is $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $133.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

