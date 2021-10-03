Keybank National Association OH Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $136.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

