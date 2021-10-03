Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,560 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

