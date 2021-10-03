Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $2.61 Million Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 642,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 116,675 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in QAD by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.37 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 264.77 and a beta of 1.33.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. Research analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QADA shares. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

