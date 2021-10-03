Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 108 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $144.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

