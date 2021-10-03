Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 228.4% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 668,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 465,018 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $982,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,221 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

