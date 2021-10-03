Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 237.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI opened at $265.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.07. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.29.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.