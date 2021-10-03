Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 38,942 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.