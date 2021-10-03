Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1,317.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.53% of Harley-Davidson worth $37,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

