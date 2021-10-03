R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.57 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

