Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 8,768 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,204 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 375,935 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,746,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,820,000 after purchasing an additional 134,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 855,748 shares of company stock worth $53,555,230. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $64.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

