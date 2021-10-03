Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $38,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $81.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

