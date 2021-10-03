Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 727 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

