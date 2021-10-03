Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $3,256,410.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,986 shares of company stock valued at $30,674,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $153.47 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.62. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 426.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

