Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of MHGVY stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

