CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

