HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €57.00 ($67.05).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €59.68 ($70.21) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 52-week high of €68.72 ($80.85).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

