Keybank National Association OH Has $1.23 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

